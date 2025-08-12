Attorney General Raúl Labrador honors officers for going “above and beyond” to save lives

The following is a press release from Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador's office:

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Attorney General Raúl Labrador, as Chairman of the Idaho Medal of Honor Commission, presented the Idaho Medal of Honor to four law enforcement officers Tuesday, recognizing their extraordinary acts of courage in going above and beyond the call of duty to save lives while risking their own.

“These officers represent everything we admire about Idaho law enforcement—courage under fire, selfless service, and an unwavering commitment to protecting their community,” said Attorney General Labrador. “When lives hung in the balance, they didn't hesitate to charge toward the danger and risk their own lives to save people they'd never met. This is the heroism that defines our men and women in blue, and Idaho is safer because of officers like them.”

The ceremony at the Idaho State Capitol honored Officer Brian Quiterio of Kimberly-Hansen Police, Sergeant Taylor Beach of Coeur d'Alene Police, and Garden City Police officers Sergeant Leon Dennis and Corporal Sikko Barghoorn.

Officer Quiterio rescued a suicidal individual from the Snake River Canyon edge on November 24, 2024, positioning himself mere inches from a 350-foot drop while the combative subject regained consciousness. Quiterio refused to leave the dangerous position until the person was secured and safe.

Officer Brian Quiterio of Kimberly-Hansen Police, Attorney General Raúl Labrador Officer Brian Quiterio of Kimberly-Hansen Police, Attorney General Raúl Labrador

Sergeant Beach saved a wounded officer's life during a February 2018 shooting incident, returning fire at an armed suspect before exposing herself to gunfire to extract her seriously injured colleague and transport him to the hospital for life-saving treatment.

Attorney General Raúl Labrador, Sergeant Beach of Coeur d'Alene Police Sergeant Beach of Coeur d'Alene Police, Attorney General Raúl Labrador

Sergeant Dennis and Corporal Barghoorn entered a residence with an active shooter on August 9, 2023, to rescue an innocent person trapped inside. The officers came under immediate gunfire upon entry but continued toward the threat until they located and evacuated the victim safely.

Attorney General Raúl Labrador, Corporal Sikko Barghoorn, Sergeant Leon Dennis of Garden City Police

Since 2004, more than 85 Idaho law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel have received the Idaho Medal of Honor for acts of exceptional courage that distinguished them above their peers.

The Idaho Medal of Honor Commission was established by the Legislature to recognize public safety professionals who risk their lives to save others through acts of extraordinary heroism.