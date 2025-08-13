Skip to Content
Attorney General Labrador joins bipartisan coalition to stop illegal robocalls

Attorney General Labrador's Office
By
today at 2:45 PM
Published 2:52 PM

The following is a news release from Attorney General Raúl Labrador's office:

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Attorney General Raúl Labrador launched Operation Robocall Roundup, a multistate effort by the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to crack down on robocalls across the country. Attorney General Labrador and a bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general are sending warning letters to 37 voice providers demanding that they act now to stop illegal robocalls being routed through their networks.  

"Idahoans are sick of scammers targeting their families through illegal robocalls," said Attorney General Labrador. "We're putting these telecommunications providers on notice that they must follow federal rules immediately."

These providers haven’t complied with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules about responding to government traceback requests, haven’t registered in the FCC’s Robocall Mitigation Databases, or haven’t filed a plan that describes how they will reduce illegal robocalls on their network. By disregarding these simple rules, these companies are allowing robocallers onto their phone networks and then passing their calls on to other downstream providers until they reach the phones of Idahoans.

The task force is also sending the letters to 99 downstream providers that accept call traffic from the 37 companies, so that they know they’re doing business with bad actors that are not willing to follow the rules that apply to everyone equally. 

The FCC is also taking a close look at several of these companies. It announced yesterday that it will be removing seven of these providers from the Robocall Mitigation Database, which means that other providers will no longer be allowed to accept and route any calls from their networks.   

The voice service providers receiving warning letters are: 

  1. Advantage Investors LLC 
  2. Alpha Stream 
  3. Ananya Traders LLC 
  4. Ariyan Khan 
  5. BBT Voice Private Limited 
  6. Belthrough 
  7. BPO VoIP 
  8. Collection 3 LLC 
  9. Communications and Telephone Systems Co. 
  10. Dial Vista Corp. 
  11. DigitalOcean, LLC 
  12. Dtel Network LLC 
  13. End Zone Financial Services 
  14. EON Telecom Inc. 
  15. Family Communication Inc. 
  16. Fiber Flux VOIP 
  17. First Tele Communications Inc. 
  18. Flow VOIP LLC 
  19. Globe Tech Solutions 
  20. Higher Response Marketing, Inc. 
  21. HK KwaiFong Group Limited 
  22. Infinity SIP LLC 
  23. Lexico Telecom LTD / Lextel LTD 
  24. Mexico IP Phones LLC 
  25. Nexusphere VOIP LLC 
  26. Pleedex LLC 
  27. Quantum Link VOIP LLC 
  28. Ringnition 
  29. SK Teleco LLC 
  30. SkyPulse VOIP 
  31. Stacy Newsome LNCC LCC 
  32. Telnextrix LLC 
  33. Terra Voip 
  34. TheVisionConnect 
  35. Tiera Enterprises LLC 
  36. Voip Torque 
  37.  Whisl Telecom, LLC / Telconus / Telcon US / Telcon Voice 

In 2022, 51 attorneys general joined forces to create the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, which is led by North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The Task Force investigates and takes legal action against companies responsible for significant volumes of illegal and fraudulent robocall traffic routed into and across the United States. 

In April of this year, Attorney General Labrador notified nine voice service providers that they may be violating state and federal laws by continuing to route allegedly unlawful robocalls across their networks.

News Release

