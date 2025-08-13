Attorney General Labrador joins bipartisan coalition to stop illegal robocalls

The following is a news release from Attorney General Raúl Labrador's office:

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Attorney General Raúl Labrador launched Operation Robocall Roundup, a multistate effort by the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to crack down on robocalls across the country. Attorney General Labrador and a bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general are sending warning letters to 37 voice providers demanding that they act now to stop illegal robocalls being routed through their networks.

"Idahoans are sick of scammers targeting their families through illegal robocalls," said Attorney General Labrador. "We're putting these telecommunications providers on notice that they must follow federal rules immediately."

These providers haven’t complied with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules about responding to government traceback requests, haven’t registered in the FCC’s Robocall Mitigation Databases, or haven’t filed a plan that describes how they will reduce illegal robocalls on their network. By disregarding these simple rules, these companies are allowing robocallers onto their phone networks and then passing their calls on to other downstream providers until they reach the phones of Idahoans.

The task force is also sending the letters to 99 downstream providers that accept call traffic from the 37 companies, so that they know they’re doing business with bad actors that are not willing to follow the rules that apply to everyone equally.

The FCC is also taking a close look at several of these companies. It announced yesterday that it will be removing seven of these providers from the Robocall Mitigation Database, which means that other providers will no longer be allowed to accept and route any calls from their networks.

The voice service providers receiving warning letters are:

Advantage Investors LLC Alpha Stream Ananya Traders LLC Ariyan Khan BBT Voice Private Limited Belthrough BPO VoIP Collection 3 LLC Communications and Telephone Systems Co. Dial Vista Corp. DigitalOcean, LLC Dtel Network LLC End Zone Financial Services EON Telecom Inc. Family Communication Inc. Fiber Flux VOIP First Tele Communications Inc. Flow VOIP LLC Globe Tech Solutions Higher Response Marketing, Inc. HK KwaiFong Group Limited Infinity SIP LLC Lexico Telecom LTD / Lextel LTD Mexico IP Phones LLC Nexusphere VOIP LLC Pleedex LLC Quantum Link VOIP LLC Ringnition SK Teleco LLC SkyPulse VOIP Stacy Newsome LNCC LCC Telnextrix LLC Terra Voip TheVisionConnect Tiera Enterprises LLC Voip Torque Whisl Telecom, LLC / Telconus / Telcon US / Telcon Voice

In 2022, 51 attorneys general joined forces to create the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, which is led by North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The Task Force investigates and takes legal action against companies responsible for significant volumes of illegal and fraudulent robocall traffic routed into and across the United States.



In April of this year, Attorney General Labrador notified nine voice service providers that they may be violating state and federal laws by continuing to route allegedly unlawful robocalls across their networks.