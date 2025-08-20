Utah County norovirus outbreak potentially caused by frozen oysters from South Korea

By Ivy Farguheson

PROVO (KSL) — Utah health officials are investigating a norovirus outbreak in Utah County connected to frozen half-shell oysters from South Korea.

In July, the Food and Drug Administration announced the potential norovirus contamination of frozen oysters from Korea. At the time, restaurants and consumers were advised not to sell or eat frozen oysters harvested between Dec. 30, 2024, and Feb. 6 from 11 lots in the country.

Currently, Utah officials report they are aware that the frozen oysters recalled due to the July announcement have been distributed to restaurants in Cache, Davis, Salt Lake, and Utah counties. Other counties may have received the potentially contaminated oysters as well, the agency reports.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services along with the Utah County Health Department and the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food have become aware of a potential norovirus outbreak in Utah County.

The FDA has also become aware of potential norovirus contamination in an additional lot in South Korea, causing Utah agriculture officials to expand the warning to additional frozen oysters.

“This is an ongoing investigation and UDAF is working with local, state, and federal partners to ensure a safe food supply and safeguard public health. This advisory is issued due to new evidence of product contamination beyond the initial FDA recall parameters,” the Utah Department of Food and Agriculture said in a statement regarding the investigation of a norovirus contamination in Utah County specifically.

Restaurants are being advised not to sell, and consumers are warned not to eat frozen oysters from Designated Area No. 1 that were harvested from Dec. 30, 2024, through Aug. 6.

Symptoms of a norovirus contamination include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps and, in some cases, fever and headache. People typically recover from a norovirus contamination in one to three days, health officials said.

If you experience any of these symptoms after eating oysters, the state health department asks you to contact your health care provider.

