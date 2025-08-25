Thousands attend annual Greek Festival

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Thousands of people lined up for a taste of Greek food and culture at the annual Greek Festival in Pocatello—the biggest cultural celebration in the state.

The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church has been hosting this festival for decades.

Visitors got to enjoy lots of greek food like roasted lamb, shish kabobs, and gyros, as well as thousands of pastries like baklava.

Volunteers spent hundreds of hours to prepare for the festival and make things run smoothly.

Performers came from Salt Lake City to perform traditional Greek dances. The audience threw coins on the dance floor, which is a greek tradition.

The funds made from the event will go toward restoring the church’s facilities like its 110-year-old building, which is a national historic site.

The church thanks everyone who helped make this festival possible.