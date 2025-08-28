Skip to Content
News

City Council holds emergency meeting, Pocatello Police investigating threats against public official

KIFI
By
today at 10:09 AM
Published 10:10 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Pocatello police are investigating threats made to a public official, leading to an emergency executive session city council meeting yesterday afternoon.

The meeting was closed to the public and included Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei, the mayor, and city council members, according to a report by the Idaho State Journal.

The nature of the threats has not been disclosed, and the identity of the public official is being withheld.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 is following the situation and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content