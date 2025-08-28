City Council holds emergency meeting, Pocatello Police investigating threats against public official

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Pocatello police are investigating threats made to a public official, leading to an emergency executive session city council meeting yesterday afternoon.

The meeting was closed to the public and included Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei, the mayor, and city council members, according to a report by the Idaho State Journal.

The nature of the threats has not been disclosed, and the identity of the public official is being withheld.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 is following the situation and will provide updates as new information becomes available.