Pocatello sanitation collection operating as usual on Labor Day

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Pocatello Sanitation Department’s collection trucks will operate as normal on Labor Day, September 1.

Residents regularly scheduled for a Monday pickup of garbage, recycling, and yard waste should still place their autocarts out by 7 a.m. Officials would also like to remind residents that the Bannock County Landfill will be closed to the public Monday, September 1.

The only days the City of Pocatello sanitation collection does not operate are Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

For more information on the services offered by the City of Pocatello Sanitation Department, visit pocatello.gov/361/Sanitation.