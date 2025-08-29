Skip to Content
News

Pocatello sanitation collection operating as usual on Labor Day

City of Pocatello
By
today at 10:57 AM
Published 10:59 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Pocatello Sanitation Department’s collection trucks will operate as normal on Labor Day, September 1. 

Residents regularly scheduled for a Monday pickup of garbage, recycling, and yard waste should still place their autocarts out by 7 a.m. Officials would also like to remind residents that the Bannock County Landfill will be closed to the public Monday, September 1.

The only days the City of Pocatello sanitation collection does not operate are Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

For more information on the services offered by the City of Pocatello Sanitation Department, visit pocatello.gov/361/Sanitation.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

News Release

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content