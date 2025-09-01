Heise Hot Springs sees record Summer, thanks to renovations

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) — Businesses all throughout Idaho, known for their summer fun, are wrapping up as fall approaches. Heise Hot Springs, a popular local destination just outside of Ririe, had a bustling summer season. General Manager Sam Wilson attributes the record-breaking attendance to recent renovations.

"It was really good, actually. We were way busier than we had been in the past. We're very grateful for the continued support from the community. We keep doing improvements and they keep coming," Wilson said.

The resort focused its upgrades on the summer pool, hot pool, and dressing rooms. Wilson noted that the renovated summer pool and its water slide were the biggest draws, pulling in an impressive 600-800 visitors daily.

While many Idaho businesses are winding down their summer operations, Heise Hot Springs remains open year-round.

"Our hot spring is open year-round, so in the winter, that's a big one. Our pizza parlor is also open year-round," Wilson said