Edson Fichter talks return to Pocatello this September

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The annual 'Edson Fichter Talks' lecture series is back, bringing a month of free community lectures to Pocatello every Wednesday in September.

Hosted by Idaho Fish and Game and the Friends of the Edson Fichter Nature Area, the series features a diverse lineup of speakers. This year, attendees can hear from historians of the Shoshone-Bannock tribes, local plant and wildlife experts, and Fish and Game safety instructors.

"(It's) Just a great lineup of engaging, exciting topics," said Jennifer Jackson, Idaho Fish and Game's regional communications manager. "I think it's perfect for people of all ages."

All talks are free and will be held at 6 p.m. at the Edson Fichter Nature Area amphitheater.