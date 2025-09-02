Skip to Content
News

Edson Fichter talks return to Pocatello this September

By
today at 4:08 PM
Published 4:36 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The annual 'Edson Fichter Talks' lecture series is back, bringing a month of free community lectures to Pocatello every Wednesday in September.

Hosted by Idaho Fish and Game and the Friends of the Edson Fichter Nature Area, the series features a diverse lineup of speakers. This year, attendees can hear from historians of the Shoshone-Bannock tribes, local plant and wildlife experts, and Fish and Game safety instructors.

"(It's) Just a great lineup of engaging, exciting topics," said Jennifer Jackson, Idaho Fish and Game's regional communications manager. "I think it's perfect for people of all ages."

All talks are free and will be held at 6 p.m. at the Edson Fichter Nature Area amphitheater.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Ross

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content