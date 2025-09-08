Firefighters battle blazing barn in Swan Valley

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — Firefighters in Swan Valley are currently battling a large barn fire on Chapel Road. Video from the scene shows widespread smoke as fire crews combat the blazing bales of hay. The structure is completely engulfed in flames, according to Fire Chief Travis Crystal.

Details are limited at this time, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

Local News 8 is tracking this developing situation. We will provide updates as new details become available.