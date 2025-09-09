Family asks for support and forgiveness after toddler killed in accident

Originally Published: 09 SEP 25 14:59 ET

By Mike Anderson

LAYTON, Utah (KSL, KSL-TV) -- The family of Angela Hansen is asking for lots of love and support as she works through her family's second major tragedy.

Her 22-month-old daughter, Ada, was struck and killed by a truck while Hansen was cleaning the family minivan at a car wash Friday. In addition to that, she lost her husband, Kyley Hansen, to drowning at a family pool party on the Fourth of July in 2023.

Angela Hansen's sister, Lauren Paskett, said the family is doing its best to come together for Angela Hansen.

"Everybody is beside themselves, you know," Paskett said. "They're distraught. It's a horrific accident."

She also worries for the well-being and mental health of the driver of the truck that struck Ada. It was parked next to the minivan.

"We just need to show more support for both parties," Paskett said. "I feel so terrible for him to have to live with this the rest of his life."

Paskett said her sister had pulled into the car wash vacuum station Friday with her two younger kids. She said Angela Hansen usually parked right next to the playground there, but ended up parking across the way because it was busy. Ada and her 4-year-old sister were in the playground while mom cleaned. At some point, Paskett said Ada called for her mom and her sister tried to help.

"She opened the gate and let her sister out because she wanted mom. So she was holding her hand and walking her back to mom," Paskett said, explaining that the truck pulled out at that moment. "The 4-year-old is just distraught and beside herself, you know, because she witnessed the whole thing."

A friend of Angela Hansen's from a widow support group put together a fundraiser* for the Hansen family. Paskett said her sister is trying to get Ada buried with her dad, making arrangements for a service that is only days away.

"It's just a huge loss for our family, especially since it was like her last piece of her husband that she had," Paskett said.

And while she does not know the 18-year-old man who was behind the wheel of the truck, she wants to make sure he gets the support he needs too.

"We worry about the driver's bills that he's going to need therapy and counseling. We just want peace for everybody," Paskett said. "So we hope that that can happen. If anybody wants to reach out, I'm happy to talk to them and let them know about our forgiveness for the accident."

