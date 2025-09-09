“Light the World” initiative arrives in southeast Idaho

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) — This year, residents of Pocatello, Rexburg, and Idaho Falls have a new way to give back for the upcoming holiday season. For the first time ever, the globally recognized Light the World Giving Machine initiative, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is making its way to southeast Idaho.

This November and December, these unique vending machines will be set up in Pocatello, Rexburg, and Idaho Falls, allowing residents to "purchase" donations for local and international charities. Since its launch in 2017, the initiative has raised nearly $50 million, with hundreds of thousands of people worldwide donating essential items, including meals, services, and clothing, to those in need. The machines offer a tangible way to give, letting donors select specific items they wish to contribute.

This year, east Idahoans will have three opportunities to participate:

Pocatello-ICCU Headquarters: November 15—30, Hours: 10 AM to 9 PM

Aid for Friends

Bright Tommorows Child Advocacy Center

South Eastern Idaho Community Action Agency

United Way Southeastern Idaho

Bannock Youth Foundation

Rexburg-Hemming Village: December 1—14, Hours: 10 AM to 9 PM

Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership

Family Crisis Center

Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho

Idaho Falls Rescue Mission

Idaho Falls-Grand Teton Mall: December 15—January 1, Hours: 10 AM to 9 PM