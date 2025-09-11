“Being promoted on 9/11 is profoundly humbling”: Idaho State Police promotes Air Force veteran Jason Horst to Captain

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police:

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Idaho State Police is proud to announce the promotion of Lieutenant Jason Horst to the rank of captain. The pinning ceremony will take place Sept. 11, a date that carries significant meaning for Horst, whose military service was shaped by the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

From 1991 to 2005, Horst served in the United States Air Force, where his career shifted dramatically following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. In the years that followed, he taught anti-terrorism protection, safeguarded Afghanistan’s first democratic election by ensuring ballot security during transport, and flew missions in support of Operation Enduring Freedom while stationed in Uzbekistan.

“Those experiences deepened my commitment to service. When I returned home, that same calling led me to the Idaho State Police. Being promoted on 9/11 is profoundly humbling and, in many ways, feels full circle. I see the pinning ceremony as a renewal of my duty to serve,” Captain Jason Horst said.

Horst joined ISP in 2006 as a graduate of Advanced Training Class 33. He began his career in the Twin Falls region before transferring to Pocatello, where he was promoted to detective in 2008. In 2011, he moved to Boise to join the Governor’s Protection Detail, serving under Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter. He returned to investigations in 2014, was promoted to detective sergeant in 2017, and advanced to patrol lieutenant in 2022. Horst earned his bachelor’s degree in applied science from Boise State University.

In his new role, Captain Horst will oversee investigations, hiring, Project Safe Neighborhood, asset forfeitures, and other critical statewide initiatives within the ISP Headquarters Investigations Division.

The pinning ceremony, scheduled for tomorrow at 3 p.m. MDT, will also include Sgt. Jeff Fortner, who is being promoted to Capitol Protective Services lieutenant.