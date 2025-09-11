Memorial Stair Climb at ISU honors 9/11 First Responders

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Institute of Rural Health commemorated 9/11 with their annual 'Memorial Stair Climb' at the ICCU dome at Idaho State University.

Participants climbed the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, the same number first responders climbed up the World Trade Center.

Firefighters from the Fort Hall and North Bannock fire departments took the challenge in full gear as a tribute to the brave men and women who died saving lives 24 years ago.

"Events like these are important so that the people that were actually there on September 11th aren't forgotten," said Juan Cardenas from the Fort Hall and North Bannock Fire Departments.

"It's good to honor those who passed that day and being able to do it as a shift. We're all here doing it. It's good to come out all together to do something," said Cactus Caldwell, a member of the Fort Hall Fire department.

While some people climbed, others put together care kits and blankets for local veterans. Those items will be distributed to Bannock County veterans in November.