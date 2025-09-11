“Truly a community area”: Idaho Fish and Game reminds public how to protect Edson Fichter Nature Area

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — With more visitors than ever enjoying the Edson Fichter Nature Area, Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) is issuing a reminder to the public on how to best protect and preserve this popular and beloved community nature spot.

"It is truly a community area," said Jennifer Jackson, Communications Manager for the IDFG Southeast Region. "And so think about that when you come here, what can you do as a member of this community to help, protect, maintain, and really, support this special place."

IDFG and the Friends of the Edson Fichter Nature Area, a dedicated volunteer group, have provided several key guidelines to ensure the nature area remains a safe and healthy environment for both people and wildlife.

Leash your pets : All pets should be on a leash, with the exception of the designated dog pond and specific off-leash zones.

: All pets should be on a leash, with the exception of the designated dog pond and specific off-leash zones. Pick up your trash : Be sure to properly dispose of all garbage, especially fishing line and hooks, which can be harmful to local wildlife.

: Be sure to properly dispose of all garbage, especially fishing line and hooks, which can be harmful to local wildlife. Leave the flowers for the bees: Do not pick flowers from the pollinator gardens, as they are an important food source for bees and butterflies.

Fish and game says by following these simple rules, community members can ensure that this local gem remains beautiful and accessible for generations to come.

Edson Fichter Nature Area is owned and maintained by Idaho Fish and Game with the help of dozens of local volunteers. For more information on the area or to get involved with volunteer groups, click HERE.