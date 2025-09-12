“Business Pitch” competition at ISU, with $4,500 Prize

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Are you a high school student with a great business idea? Idaho State University's Business Pitch competition is now open for registration. The competition offers a chance to win a $4,500 scholarship and valuable entrepreneurial experience.

The competition is designed to give young students a platform to showcase their business concepts while also developing essential skills like public speaking and a deeper understanding of entrepreneurship.

The top prize is a $4,500 scholarship to ISU, with additional scholarships awarded to runners-up. The event is made possible by the generous funding of the Reed E. Ostermeier Entrepreneurship Endowment, in partnership with PitchVantage.

Students interested in competing must register by September 26. The first round of business plan submissions is due on October 10.

For more information on how to sign up,