“With a little commitment, we can do hard things”: Idaho Falls man finishes 100 marathons

MURRAY, Utah (KIFI) — For most people, completing a single marathon is a life-changing accomplishment. For Kalvin Pike of Idaho Falls, it was just the beginning.

On Saturday, September 13, Kalvin crossed the finish line of his 100th marathon at the REVEL Big Cottonwood race in Murray, Utah, marking a milestone that few runners ever achieve. But this journey of a hundred races didn't start with a personal goal; it began with a supportive husband cheering from the sidelines.

It was watching his wife, Brenda Pike, complete her first two marathons that inspired Kalvin to train for one of his own. That one marathon quickly became two, then a dozen, and before he knew it, Kalvin began crossing the finish lines all across the country, including the iconic Boston Marathon.

Brenda says that no matter how grueling the race, he always ends with the same joking remark: "I lost."

When asked how it felt to complete 100 marathons, Kalvin shared a simple yet powerful message: "With a little commitment, we can do hard things."

A graduate of the University of Utah, Kalvin's professional life has also been marked by success, with a career spanning sales management for TV stations in Salt Lake and his current role as General Manager at KIFI Local News 8 in Idaho Falls. However, despite a busy professional and family life, he managed to find the time and dedication to run a total of 2,620 miles in races alone.