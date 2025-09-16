Construction begins on new Pocatello Pathway from Monte Vista to Pocatello Creek

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Construction is underway on the Monte Vista to Pocatello Creek Road Pathway Project, located on the east side of Interstate I-15 in Pocatello.

The project is progressing steadily with current work including excavation, backfilling, and the construction of retaining walls at both the north and south ends of the pathway. Crews are also making improvements to the storm drainage system and installing new Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible ramps along Monte Vista Drive.

This multi-use pathway is being developed to operate independently of vehicle traffic, significantly increasing safety and accessibility for both pedestrians and cyclists. It is designed to connect to Pocatello’s existing pathway network and will enhance mobility between nearby residential neighborhoods and commercial areas. This phase also marks a major step in establishing direct pathway connectivity between the Idaho State University campus and the Portneuf Wellness Complex.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2025, with minimal impacts to nearby traffic and property access anticipated during construction.

Funding for the project is provided through a Transportation Alternatives Program Grant, administered by the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council. The required 7.34% local match is being fully funded by community nonprofit partners, including the Portneuf Health Trust and the Portneuf Greenway Foundation, resulting in no financial burden to the City of Pocatello.

For project updates and additional information, visit projects.pocatello.gov.