Local experts urge parents to spot signs of trauma after viral murders

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Many people have seen videos of two recent murders circulating the internet.

The murders of Charlie Kirk and Iryna Zarutska, the woman stabbed on a North Carolina train, were watched not only by adults, but by teens and children as well.

Local experts say parents should talk with kids about what they may have seen.

"We always have concerns about the exposure to violence, online exposure to a lot of things online. Our children are constantly being bombarded. And so as those things become a big deal in the news, we know that kids are seeing it, and they're seeing things that no other generation has," said Aaron Harris, Clinical Psychologist at Full Spectrum Psychology.

Harris also says parents should look for indicators that their children have been exposed to violence.

"Look for just general emotion and behavior changes. And that can be a range of things depending on what your child is like. But their demeanor may change. They may become more irritable, they may become more isolated and shut down," said Harris.

Full Spectrum Psychology Psychologist Kevin Beyerlein adds that his own daughter has been exposed to these graphic materials.

He advises the best way to approach the subject is head-on.

"Just go at it and just tell them what happened, what the events were, and then have them express their feelings, you know, really listen to them. I think that's the big one, really listening," said Beyerlein.

Dr. Harris and Beyerlein say that children struggling to sleep or are scared to leave their home are also signs that your child might be experiencing vicarious trauma.

