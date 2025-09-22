Rexburg man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — A 19-year-old Rexburg man has been convicted on two counts of possession of Child Pornography. September 15, Kyle Allen of Rexburg was sentenced to 10 years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender pursuant to Idaho law, Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced today.

In September 2023, the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a CyberTip from the social media platform Discord that an account, later identified as belonging to Kyle Allen, had accessed child sexual abuse material. After obtaining search warrants, officers seized Allen's devices, which reportedly contained 20 files of CSAM, many of which depicted children engaging in sex acts with adults.

"Parents need to know that predators like this are operating in our communities, seeking out images of children being exploited," said Attorney General Labrador. "We will relentlessly pursue every predator who exploits Idaho's children through these disturbing crimes. I'm proud of the partnerships we've built statewide that make these prosecutions possible and make Idaho families safer."

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General's ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.