Air Idaho Rescue celebrates 35th anniversary

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Air Idaho Rescue is celebrating 35 years of lifesaving service. The team has transported thousands of patients across the region — from trauma cases to critical medical emergencies.

Five Air Idaho Rescue bases (located in Idaho Falls, Driggs, Salmon, and West Yellowstone, Montana) are meeting together to celebrate the anniversary.

Representatives from Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department, and Air Idaho Rescue will share insights on how the program has benefited the community throughout the years.

Air Idaho Rescue is a division of Air Methods, the leading provider of air medical transport services in the U.S.

"Their helicopters and fixed wing aircraft function as flying ICUs, carrying industry-leading clinicians who are trained to provide critical care to patients suffering from trauma due to accidents, cardiac and stroke events, and more," said Dianne Daniels, Corporate Communications Specialist for Air Methods. "The crews also carry whole blood and are trained to administer it in flight, providing hospital-level care in the air."