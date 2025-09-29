Boat Capsizes in Palisades Reservior Saturday, prompts water safety reminder

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is urging all water enthusiasts to wear their life jackets while on the water following a water rescue on the Palisades Reservoir this past Saturday.

The incident occurred when a boat was reportedly capsized by large whitecaps, throwing three people into the frigid mountain water.

Air Idaho was able to locate all three people. The people were in the water for around thirty minutes to an hour before being brought ashore and treated on site for exposure to the cold water.

Search and rescue volunteers, backcountry deputies, Swan Valley Fire, and an Idaho Falls ambulance all assisted with the rescue.