Jay Hildebrandt shares thoughts on President Nelson’s passing

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Many people in eastern Idaho are remembering President Nelson after his passing, including Jay Hildebrandt. Despite the sad news, Hildebrandt was in good spirits when he heard that President Nelson had passed away.

"I was sad when I heard President Nelson died," Hildebrandt said. "But I’d have to admit, I wasn't devastated because I knew that he had fought a good fight. He had completed the mission that he was sent here to do, and that he was going to a wonderful place."

Hildebrandt covered the news conference in Salt Lake City in 2018 when President Nelson was announced as the new president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I remember seeing him in that news conference," Hildebrandt said, "and he just radiated a spirit of love and confidence. And I just knew that the church would be in good hands.”

Hildebrandt says President Nelson made a great impact on a lot of people’s lives, and many of the things President Nelson said have stuck with him for years.

“And they were just simple things, just two or three words. Things like, ‘Let God prevail.’ I thought, if I let God prevail in my life, I'll be a better person,” said Hildebrandt.

Like Hildebrandt, many people are sad to see President Nelson go, but they are thankful for highlights from his time as president of the church, like announcing construction plans for over 200 temples, having more gospel learning centered at home, and emphasizing using the church’s full name.

Hildebrandt looks forward to the next chapter for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.