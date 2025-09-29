LDS Church announces tribute broadcast and funeral services for President Nelson

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) — The Leadership of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a special global broadcast and public funeral services to honor Russell M. Nelson, the 17th President of the Church, who died at age 101.

Global Tribute Broadcast: A special devotional will take place on Wednesday, October 1, at 10 a.m. MDT.

A special devotional will take place on Wednesday, October 1, at 10 a.m. MDT. Public Viewing: The public is invited to pay their respects on Monday, October 6, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the LDS Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The public is invited to pay their respects on Monday, October 6, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the LDS Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Public Funeral Services: The funeral will be held at the LDS Conference Center on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday, October 7, at 12 p.m. MDT.

These services will follow the Church’s 195th Semiannual General Conference, which is scheduled for the weekend of October 4–5, 2025. For more information on the funeral services or the public broadcast, click HERE.