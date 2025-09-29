Pocatello secures nearly $5 million federal grant to fight wildfires

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Pocatello has been awarded a $4.8 million grant from the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) to spearhead a five-year project aimed at dramatically reducing the Portneuf Valley's significant wildfire risk.

The funding, officially $4,836,555, comes from the competitive Community Wildfire Defense Grant (CWDG) program and represents the largest of four projects funded in the entire Intermountain Region (Idaho, Nevada, and Utah), which collectively received nearly $9.5 million. The grants are intended to provide critical support to communities with limited resources but a high exposure to wildfire danger.

Over the next five years, Pocatello will use the federal grant to implement a comprehensive strategy focusing on fire mitigation and preparation.

"We are one of the higher-risk areas in Idaho," explained Hannah Sanger, manager of the City of Pocatello Science and Environmental Division. "We have a lot of fuel around the city that will burn really hot and fast. We wanted to implement steps to reduce that risk."

USDA Secretary Brooke L. Rollins emphasized the local impact of the federal investment.

“These grants are about putting resources in the hands of those that know their lands and communities best, so that they can better protect their families, businesses, infrastructure and the future of our shared landscape,” Rollins said. “Keeping forests healthy, resilient and productive doesn’t come from the top down, it comes from us standing alongside the people and communities we serve.”

USDA Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz stressed that collaborative effort is key to tackling modern fire conditions. “No single organization can tackle the severe fire conditions we face today. It is imperative that we work together to protect our forest and communities,” Schultz said. He added that for communities that already have plans in place, "these investments will enable immediate action to reduce wildfire risk."

The funded proposals in Idaho, Nevada and Utah are as follows:

Recipient Project Name Grant Amount City of Pocatello Portneuf Valley Wildfire Risk Reduction and Education Project $4,836,555 Glenbrook Homeowners Association (NV) Glenbrook Community Defensible Space Projects $2,979,732 Nevada Tahoe Conservation District Upper Kingsbury Fire Adapted Community $1,422,870 Utah Forestry, Fire and State Lands Dammeron Valley Wildfire Fuels Mitigation & Community Education Program $239,122

The Forest Service announced it will open a fourth funding opportunity for communities later this year. For more information, click HERE.