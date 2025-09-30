Bannock County extends Burn Ban through October 15

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Bannock County has extended its burn ban until October 15, 2025, citing persistent hazardous fire conditions. The ban is comprehensive, applying to all areas of the county, including all municipalities and fire districts.

The decision to keep the ban in effect was made following close consultation with local fire officials and is based on two primary factors:

The Great Basin's critical fuel status remains above average. This indicates that the vegetation and other potential fuels on the ground are arid and highly susceptible to ignition. Below Average Moisture: The local weather service has confirmed that Bannock County is experiencing below-average moisture for this time of year. This lack of precipitation contributes to the dry conditions and increases the risk of a wildfire starting and spreading rapidly.

"We understand that people are eager to get back to their normal outdoor activities, but the risk is simply too high at this time," said Pocatello Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Dean Bullock. "With the dry fuels and the continued lack of substantial moisture, we are uncomfortable making the call to lift the ban with current conditions. The safety of our residents and our community is our top priority."

The extended ban strictly prohibits all open burning within the Wildland-Urban Interface Areas of Bannock County.

Exemptions to the Burn Ban:

The use of commercial gas fire pits, gas grills, and/or charcoal briquettes are exempted from the ban when used according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Campfires and recreational fires are also allowed in developed campgrounds and private residences, provided they comply with the following limitations:

Fires must be contained within a pit or ring

Fires should not exceed 3 feet in diameter, 3 feet in flame height

Fires must be 25 feet from structures or ignitable objects and should be screened to eliminate airborne embers.

The Bannock County Commissioners and local fire departments say they are continuously monitoring the weather and fuel conditions and will provide updates as conditions change.