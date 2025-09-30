Flags lowered statewide to honor fallen Idaho wildland firefighter Isabella Oscarson

Boise, Idaho — Governor Brad Little has ordered all U.S. and State of Idaho flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately to honor the life of Isabella Oscarson, a dedicated member of the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) fire crew who died in the line of duty. Oscarson was killed after being struck by a falling tree while battling a wildfire.

"Idahoans are grieving the loss of Isabella Oscarson, a promising young woman whose life was cut far too short while serving the people of Idaho as a wildland firefighter. Her loss is felt deeply by the firefighting community and beyond. Please join Teresa and me in praying for Isabella’s loved ones and her Idaho Department of Lands team,” Governor Little said in a news release.

The flags are to remain at half-staff at all state buildings, agencies, and public institutions until sunrise on Sunday, October 5, 2025, in accordance with Idaho law.