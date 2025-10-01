Federal Government shutdown impact hits Southeast Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– As the federal government faces a shutdown, federal workers in Southeastern Idaho are bracing for the prospect of furloughs and temporary layoffs, raising concerns about job and financial security across the community.

Impact on Land Management Agencies

The shutdown's effects are already visible at federal offices in the area, particularly those overseen by the Department of Agriculture.

The local offices for the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Forest Service, which fall under the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), are operating with limitations. While employees are still reporting to work in an 'excepted' capacity, the public visitor center housed within the building has been closed as they are "shut down."

The USDA weighed in on the national implications, framing the shutdown as an attack on rural America.

"The Democrat shutdown will cause real harm to American farmers, ranchers, and rural communities. President Trump has made it clear through his support of H.R. 5371 that he wants to keep the government open and support those who feed, fuel, and clothe the American people," a USDA spokesperson said.

Social Security Services Remain Operational

In contrast to some other agencies, the Social Security Administration (SSA) office in Idaho Falls is running as usual. The agency has a contingency plan in place to ensure critical services continue.

"As a result of the lapse in appropriation, SSA is following the contingency plan for continued activities, and Social Security beneficiaries will continue receiving their Social Security, Social Security Disability Insurance, and SSI payments," a spokesperson for the Social Security Administration confirmed to Local News 8.

Idaho Congressional Delegation Weighs In

Local News 8 reached out to Idaho’s congressional delegates to understand how the shutdown might impact residents, receiving multiple responses from the Republican delegation.

Congressman Mike Simpson (R-ID): Congressman Simpson criticized the shutdown, placing responsibility squarely on the Senate Democrats.

"Shutting down the government is bad politics and policy. Unfortunately, Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats are holding the funding hostage and pushed us into a government shutdown due to their far-left, unreasonable policy demands. Idahoans, like the majority of Americans, do not support their tax dollars paying for free health care to illegal aliens, stripping rural hospital funding, or increasing spending by nearly $1.5 trillion. The impacts of government shutdowns are extremely harmful, which is why I supported the clean CR to keep our government open, but the Democrats' counter demands would be much more harmful to our nation," Congressman Mike Simpson said.

Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID): Senator Crapo echoed Congressman Simpson's sentiment, also focusing on the Senate's role and the proposed spending increases.

“Senate Democrats have rejected a clean Continuing Resolution to keep the government open to provide breathing room to make bipartisan progress on advancing regular appropriations bills. Instead, they are demanding an unserious proposal that would increase government spending by a staggering $1 trillion and wipe out a vast majority of the savings Republicans have worked diligently to pass since the start of Congress. The Senate will keep voting to try to keep the government open--Democrats have the choice either to support a CR as they did 13 times under the previous Administration and keep the federal government fully operational, or pursue unreasonable political objectives," Crapo said.

Local News 8 also contacted the offices of Senator James Risch (R-ID) and Congressman Russ Fulcher (R-ID), and is waiting for a response.

Idaho Democratic Party: Contrary to their opponents across the aisle, members of the Idaho Democratic Party place the blame for the shutdown solely on Republicans, highlighting the potential local impact on Idaho families.

Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea issued a strongly worded statement, pointing to Republican control of Congress and the White House.

“Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the White House. With all that power, they showed they can’t lead and don’t care to. Democrats fought to protect your health care, keep premiums from doubling for more than 100,000 Idahoans, and save our rural hospitals from devastating cuts. But Mike Simpson, Russ Fulcher, Jim Risch, and Mike Crapo stood with their party and turned their backs on Idaho families. Because of their choice, thousands of Idahoans will go without pay. That includes Forest Service firefighters, Mountain Home Air Force Base personnel, and BLM staff who manage our public lands. Farmers are waiting on $29 million in payments they are owed. Veterans will face delays in care, small businesses will lose access to critical loans, and Women, Infants and Children benefits, including food and formula, will run out. Republicans in Congress believe they are above accountability, and they proved it by forcing this shutdown," states Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea.