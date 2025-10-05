Yellowstone Bear World hosts Hibernation Hoedown before season ends

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Yellowstone Bear World is wrapping up its season with its annual Hibernation Hoedown. To thank its visitors, the park offers everything for half price during the event, including admission, food, and gift shop items.

"It's just a great time to get everybody out and having a good time at the end of the season," said Yellowstone Bear World President, Courtney Ferguson.

Visitors from around the world enjoyed the rides, feeding the petting zoo animals, and of course, seeing the bears.

The park has delivered new things for its visitors to enjoy this year, like opening phase two of Jurassic Creek, adding a new carousel, and building their new dancing water fountains.

"Just a nice expansion for everybody to spread out a little bit and enjoy a little bit more," Ferguson said.

The Hibernation Hoedown is also how Bear World wraps up its season and prepares for the bears to hibernate. The bears have been bringing joy to visitors for another year, and it's almost time for them to take a long winter's nap.

"Their appetites have been increasing over the last two or three weeks," Ferguson said. "And so we're feeding more than we do during the regular season. And so they're getting themselves ready for hibernation."

Yellowstone Bear World will close on Sunday, October 19. The bears should be back in March or April.

“Generally, it’s [the] middle of March when we start seeing noses poking out of dens,” said Ferguson.

The park thanks everyone who came to visit this year, and its employees look forward to opening the doors again in the spring.

Yellowstone bear world will have its last hibernation hoedown weekend of the year October 11-12.