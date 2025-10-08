Man life-flighted after head-on truck collision near Swan Valley

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — A 37-year-old man is fighting for his life following a horrific head-on collision between a propane truck and a passenger car this afternoon in Swan Valley.

The crash occurred just after 1:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26 near Fox Creek Road. The impact severely injured the driver of the passenger car, who had to be life-flighted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC). The condition of the propane truck driver is currently unknown.

Traffic and Investigation

The scene of the accident remains active, and a full accident reconstruction team is working to figure out exactly what happened, according to Swan Valley Fire Chief Travis Crystal.

As a result, a lengthy closure is expected. U.S. Highway 26 will be reduced to one lane for several hours through the Swan Valley area. Drivers are being told to prepare for major delays and consider alternate routes if possible.

Chief Crystal is urging drivers to use extreme caution when approaching the scene. A separate, secondary crash happened earlier today when a driver rear-ended another vehicle that had slowed for the initial accident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in that second incident.