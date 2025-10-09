Skip to Content
Air Ambulance dispatched to motorcycle crash, closing US-26 near Snake River Bridge in Swan Valley

4:26 PM
Published 4:28 PM

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — All lanes of U.S. Highway 26 west of Swan Valley are currently shut down following a serious motorcycle crash near the Snake River Bridge.

The Idaho Transportation Department confirmed the incident late this afternoon. First responders are on the scene, and an air ambulance has been dispatched.

Motorists are being advised by ITD and law enforcement to expect delays and to use caution in the area.

There is no indication at this time as to the cause of the crash or the potential of other vehicles involved.

This is a developing news story. Local News 8 will update this story with more details as they become available.

