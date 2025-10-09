IDOC confirms authenticity of leaked Bryan Kohberger prison video, no charges filed

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Correction has confirmed the authenticity of a video leaked on social media earlier this year, which appeared to show convicted killer Bryan Kohberger inside his prison cell.

The video, which appears to be recorded on a cell phone pointed at a security camera, shows Kohberger in a cell, dressed in a white t-shirt and dark pants. The IDOC initially cautioned that the video could be "fake or AI-enhanced," but has now confirmed it was a genuine breach of security policy.

In a statement first provided to our sister station, KIVI in Boise, IDOC confirmed that the individual responsible for the policy violation has been identified. The department's investigation concluded that the video leak was a result of a policy breach by an employee, who has since left the agency.

The full statement from the Idaho Department of Correction is as follows:

"The Idaho Department of Correction conducted a thorough investigation into the matter of the leaked video and is pleased the individual responsible for the policy violation was identified and has since left the agency. The case was referred to the Idaho State Police which determined there was insufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges. We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct and will continue to enforce all policies to protect the security of inmates and staff. Idaho law does not allow us to provide any additional details about personnel involved. For questions about potential violations of the law pertaining to this situation, we refer you to the county prosecutor’s office." — Idaho Department of Correction

As stated by IDOC, state police have determined that while recording and sharing security footage is a clear policy violation, there was insufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges.

The footage began circulating on social media in August, shortly after Kohberger was transferred to the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna, Idaho.

Local News 8 was not able to verify the original poster due to the viral nature of the video, but obtained and modified a copy for use under fair use guidelines.

Kohberger is serving four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the 2022 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders as part of an agreement to avoid the death penalty.