The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho Launches “Foster the Arts” Program

Free annual memberships offered to foster families across Eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, ID (KIFI) — The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho is proud to announce the launch of "Foster the Arts", a new initiative offering free family memberships to families who open their hearts and homes to children in foster care in Eastern Idaho.

By supporting foster families and the vulnerable children they care for, the museum hopes to do its part in creating a more connected, compassionate, and thriving community.

“Foster families play such a vital role in our community,” said Amy Thompson, Development Director at TAM and former foster parent. Thompson's family provided foster care for six years, ultimately adopting one of their children through the foster system.

“They are helping children heal, grow, and find their footing again—and we believe art can be an important part of that process. We’re honored to create a space where families can connect, create, and find joy together through art.”

Through this program, TAM is providing free annual family memberships to foster families as a way of showing gratitude for the vital role they play in our community.

The initiative underscores the museum’s belief that art can be a powerful force for connection, healing, and belonging.

Each annual membership provides unlimited free admission for a full year, as well as discounts on classes, workshops, and special events. Foster families are invited to enjoy exhibitions, participate in family-friendly programs, and make art a part of their shared story.

The Foster the Arts program is made possible through the support of generous donors who believe in the power of art to build community and strengthen families. The program will begin operating on November 1st.

For more information about the museum, CLICK HERE, or stop by the museum at 300 S. Capital Ave., Idaho Falls.