California Sheriff’s Lieutenant killed in Idaho hunting accident, fundraiser launched for family

SOUTHERN IDAHO/CALIFORNIA (KIFI) — A more than 20-year veteran California Sheriff's Lieutenant was killed in a hunting accident in rural Idaho over the weekend.

48-year-old Lieutenant Nathan Kaas, a husband and father of three, was preparing to hunt mule deer with a friend in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest when the incident occurred. According to a report by the The San Bernardino Sun, the friend was removing a rifle from its case when the weapon accidentally discharged, striking and killing Kaas.

Lieutenant Kaas's dedication to law enforcement and public service began in April 2000 as a Deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. Throughout his career, he rose through the ranks, eventually leading the Sheriff's Emergency Response Team.

In the wake of this devastating loss, the Riverside Sheriff's Association has shared a Help A Hero fundraiser on behalf of Kass's family. As of Thursday, the fundraiser has raised $11,590 of its $80,000 goal.

The fundraiser states, "He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and loyal friend. Nathan's character as a protector and mentor strengthened his impact on the many walks of life he encountered."