Government shutdown may hold up November SNAP benefits for 125,000 Idahoans

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — As a result of the ongoing government shutdown, Idaho SNAP recipients could not receive benefits that were slated to be paid in November.

Local News 8 has learned that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) sent a letter to the states regarding the impact of the shutdown on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, commonly known as food stamps. While the letter has not been officially released to the public, Local News 8 has confirmed that copies leaked on social media are authentic.

The letter, dated October 10, states that not enough federal funds are available to cover full SNAP benefits for November if the lapse in federal funding persists. Consequently, the USDA instructed states to delay the distribution of November payments until further notice.

Adding to the concern, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced on Tuesday, October 14, according to a CNN report, that the food stamp program would exhaust its funding within two weeks.

"So you're talking about millions and millions of vulnerable families, of hungry families that are not going to have access to these programs because of this shutdown," stated Rollins.

As a result, Idaho families may not see their SNAP benefits until the federal government shutdown ends. Nearly 125,000 Idahoans received SNAP benefits in 2023, according to IDHW. Meaning about 6.5% of the state's population is set to lose essential food services if the shutdown continues.