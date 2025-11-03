Skip to Content
News

This Date with 8: November 3, 1948: Biggest Headline Whoopsie

TheArchive
"DEWEY DEFEATS TRUMAN" held by president elect Truman
By
today at 10:10 PM
Published 10:34 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—On this day, in the year 1948, one of the most famously wrong headlines in history went to print.

It was early in the morning of November 3, and the results of the presidential election were being tallied. The Chicago Daily Tribune rushed its print of the morning paper, confident that New York Governor Thomas Dewey had won the presidential election.

The Chicago Daily Tribune had been decidedly against his opponent, incumbent President Truman. They'd even gone so far as to call him a "nincompoop."

But when the votes were all counted up, Harry S. Truman pulled off a stunning upset.

The next day, the president-elect held up the front page, error and all, and the photo became one of the most iconic images in American politics.

Sources for this story:

TheArchive

TheWayBackMachine

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Phillip Willis

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.