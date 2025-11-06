Tight timeline and mail-in ballots? Local News 8 gets answers for Bonneville Runoff Elections

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Ahead of several local elections in East Idaho heading towards a run-off on December 2nd, Local News 8 noticed viewers asking questions on social media about early voting and mail-in ballot procedures during run-off elections.

For answers, we turned to Bonneville County Clerk Chris Poulter. He says absentee ballots will go out to anyone who requested them for the November 4th election. He acknowledges voters will have to be aware of the December 2nd deadline.

"It does make a pretty tight timeline. But we are planning on sending out absentee ballots, likely between the 12th and the 14th. It doesn't give people a lot of time to get them back. Once they get them."

If you did not request a mail-in ballot for the November 4th election, but would like one for the run-off elections, the last day to request one will be November 21st. More information can be found here.

Early voting will also be available. It will look a bit different this year because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Normally, we do early voting up until the Friday before the election, but our office is closed Thursday and Friday because of the Thanksgiving holiday. So we will be doing it from the 17th through the 26th."

More information can be found on this website: https://www.bonnevillecountyidaho.gov/county-departments/elections.

Local News 8 will also contact the Bannock County Elections Office for their information on mail-in ballots and early voting.



