Pocatello native Terri Pickens launches 2026 governor bid on Democrat ticket

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Terri Pickens, a Pocatello native and founder of Pickens Law, P.A., formally announced her campaign for Idaho Governor as a Democrat in 2026. Pickens announced her candidacy through a press release and an accompanying launch video, throwing her proverbial hat into the ring for her second bid for statewide office.

Pickens said her motivation for running is "answering the call to lead during a time of conflict and fear," asserting that "For too long, politicians have ignored us." She called for the election of leaders who "listen, who act, and who won’t bend the knee to billionaires."

In her launch video and release, Pickens urged Idahoans to unify against what she termed "a lawless billionaire class that has captured our government and is plundering our state and national coffers." She also criticized her political opponents, claiming that an "autocratic virus in the extreme wing of the Republican party has become a full-blown fascist movement."

"I still believe in Idaho. I know we are decent, courageous, and independent. We are strong together, and together we will reclaim our future," Pickens concluded her release.

This campaign follows Pickens' unsuccessful run for state office in 2022. She led the Democratic ticket for the Idaho Lieutenant Governor's office in that cycle, ultimately losing to Republican incumbent Lt. Governor Scott Bedke. The final vote tally was 30.5% for Pickens and 64.4% for Bedke.

The campaign is scheduled to host an official launch event on November 20 in Boise, where Pickens is expected to address supporters directly about her vision for Idaho’s future. For more information, click HERE.