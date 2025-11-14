Ski season still on track despite lower elevation snow concerns

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — While the appearance of white caps on the mountains this time of year is usually a familiar sight, many Idaho ski junkies are still waiting for the first significant snowfall of the season. The crucial question for winter enthusiasts remains: What do the current weather conditions mean for the approaching ski season?

Local News 8 reached out to Pomerelle Mountain Resort to get an update, and the news is good: Although Idahoans aren't seeing snow in lower elevations, the ski season is still right on track. According to spokesperson Gretchen Anderson, there is no delay whatsoever.

"We're ready. We have our crews hired, and the mountain is looking good. We're making snow up on the mountain. And, you know, it's just a matter of Mother Nature and a little bit of snowmaking. We should be able to open Pomerelle."

Pomerelle is officially targeting a Thanksgiving Week opening. Despite the lack of widespread snowfall, the resort is moving ahead with preparations, including currently hosting ski clinics.

For information on Pomerelle Mountain Resort, visit