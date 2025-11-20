Keeping care local, Headwater Treatment Center opens to help Idaho youth struggling with mental health

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Idaho Falls has a new clinic to help children 12 to 17 with their mental health.

It's a residential facility called Headwater Behavioral Health Treatment Center. A Thursday ribbon-cutting ceremony introduced the clinic to the community.

The CEO for the facility says this was greatly needed in our area. Reports show the suicide rate for the state of Idaho is 46% higher than the national average and 50 percent of all Idaho youth who have a depression diagnosis don't receive treatment.

"Up until now, many, many youth have been sent out of state in order to receive these services. And for a family member who's going through that, who has an adolescent who has a mental health diagnosis and not having access within their own community, it's a you know, something that really needs to be there," said Bruce Figuered, CEO of BH Social Rehab Holdings.

The new clinic will offer individual psychiatry, individual therapy, group therapy, family therapy, and around-the-clock nursing care.