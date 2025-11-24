ISP increasing Thanksgiving patrols as record numbers hit Idaho roads

IDAHO (KIFI) — Ahead of the Thanksgiving travel surge, the Idaho State Police is increasing patrols on the Gem State's roadways, reminding drivers to slow down, buckle up, and drive sober during one of the busiest travel holidays of the year.

AAA of Idaho predicts an astonishing 81.8 million Americans will travel for the holiday, including 478,000 Idahoans. With record numbers of drivers expected to hit the road, motorists can expect the largest presence of law enforcement on the day before Thanksgiving, which ISP projects to be the heaviest travel day.

“Thanksgiving weekend can often turn deadly as it combines heavy traffic with winter weather, and that means drivers need to slow down and give themselves extra time,” Lieutenant Tyler Barrett said. “We just want everyone to get to their destinations safely and return home safely, which is why this operation focuses on visibility and enforcement of driving behaviors that put lives at risk.”

ISP is set to partner with local sheriff's offices to limit and prevent accidents, focusing on distracted and impaired drivers.

ISP reminds drivers to: