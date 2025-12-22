Pocatello Sanitation announces holiday service schedule and tree cecycling

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Pocatello Sanitation Services is preparing for one of its busiest times of the year as the Christmas and New Year’s holidays approach.

City offices will be closed Thursday, December 25, in observance of Christmas, and Thursday, January 1, in observance of New Year’s Day. As a result, garbage and recycling collection will be delayed one day for Thursday and Friday during both holiday weeks.

From December 25–26 and January 1–2, residents are asked to place their autocarts out for collection by 7 a.m. the day after their normal collection day. Thursday service will move to Friday, Friday to Saturday.

From December 26 through December 31, the department will offer a special holiday pickup for extra bags and boxes. Extra items should be placed in the same location as regular garbage. Christmas trees should not be placed with extra trash.

Christmas tree collection sites will be available from December 26 through January 11. Drop boxes will be removed the morning of January 12. Trees will be chipped and reused for City landscaping projects. Please remove all lights, ornaments, tinsel, wires, and other materials before disposal to avoid damage to wood-chipping equipment.

Christmas tree drop-off sites will be available from December 26 through January 11 at City Hall (911 N. 7th Ave.), Rainey Park (900 South Arthur Ave.), and near the entrance to Sister City Park on Pocatello Creek Road. Trees will be chipped and reused for City landscaping projects. All decorations must be removed prior to disposal.

For questions, contact the Sanitation Department at 208-234-6192.