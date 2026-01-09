Food Recall: Thousands of tater tot cases pulled from Idaho and Utah Freezers

IDAHO/UTAH (KIFI) — Nearly 39,000 cases of frozen potato products are being pulled from shelves in Idaho, Utah, and 24 other states after reports of "clear hard plastic fragments" found in the food.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, McCain Foods USA Inc. has initiated a voluntary Class II recall for two specific frozen potato brands: Ore-Ida Tater Tots and Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrels.

The recall, which began on December 3, 2025, impacts the following specific batches:

Brand Item Number Packaging Batch Codes Ore-Ida Tater Tots OIF00215A 30lb clear unlabeled poly bags 1005479808, 1005480444 Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrel 1000006067 6/5lb clear unlabeled poly bags 1005482717, 1005485660

Food service providers and Idahoans are directed to check their freezers immediately. If the code on the back of the packaging matches those listed above, do not eat the product. The FDA directs consumers to discard the frozen product immediately or return it.

Other States affected include: