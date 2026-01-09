Food Recall: Thousands of tater tot cases pulled from Idaho and Utah Freezers
IDAHO/UTAH (KIFI) — Nearly 39,000 cases of frozen potato products are being pulled from shelves in Idaho, Utah, and 24 other states after reports of "clear hard plastic fragments" found in the food.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, McCain Foods USA Inc. has initiated a voluntary Class II recall for two specific frozen potato brands: Ore-Ida Tater Tots and Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrels.
The recall, which began on December 3, 2025, impacts the following specific batches:
|Brand
|Item Number
|Packaging
|Batch Codes
|Ore-Ida Tater Tots
|OIF00215A
|30lb clear unlabeled poly bags
|1005479808, 1005480444
|Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrel
|1000006067
|6/5lb clear unlabeled poly bags
|1005482717, 1005485660
Food service providers and Idahoans are directed to check their freezers immediately. If the code on the back of the packaging matches those listed above, do not eat the product. The FDA directs consumers to discard the frozen product immediately or return it.
Other States affected include:
- Alaska
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Florida
- Hawaii
- Iowa
- Illinois
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- North Dakota
- Nevada
- Oregon
- Texas
- Washington
- Wisconsin