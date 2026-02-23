Bomb threat call prompts evacuations in Blackfoot; Police determine incident was a hoax

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Blackfoot Police say they have reopened an area they evacuated following a bomb threat Monday morning.

Bingham County Emergency Communication Center received a call at 10:56 a.m. reporting a bomb threat in the area of West Bridge Street and Pine Street.

As a precaution, homes and businesses around the area were evacuated while officers investigated. They reopened the area when no explosive devices were found.

Blackfoot Police say the call is believed to be a fake threat and that there is no danger to the community at this time.