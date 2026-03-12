Community rallies to give Pocatello’s ‘Ambassador of Smiles’ a new set of wheels

POCATELLO, ID (KIFI) — If you've grabbed a Coke or a burger at the Pocatello McDonald's at any point over the last three decades, chances are you've been greeted by the city's unofficial ambassador of smiles.

Delynn Wilson is known for his pristine and infectious optimism, but recently, a hurdle with his transportation threatened the independence he has worked so hard for.

That's when the Gate City decided it was time to give back.

"He keeps the restrooms clean, he keeps the tables clean, and he visits with our customers," said Diana Dancil, the manager of the McDonald's where Wilson works. "He's our little lobby ambassador."

The mission to help Wilson started with a simple Facebook post by a local bike rescue charity. Bicycles for Recovery reached out to the community, asking if anyone had a used three-wheeled trike tucked away in their garage. Well, the response wasn't just a yes, it was an avalanche of support.

"The community is a good community," said Richard Roberts with Bicycles for Recovery. "Pocatello is a great place to live, and things like this happen when you ask for help. This community really reaches out and gives a hand whenever it can."

Within days, the post went viral, leading to an unexpected turn of events.

Sam Casper, a local businessman, stepped up to provide a brand new motorized trike, and local motorcycle club Rolling Rogue RC also rode in to help.

"Just want to, just want to see a smile on his face," said Trauma with Rolling Rogue RC. "He's always putting smiles on everybody else's face. It's about time to give back to him."

After finishing some last-minute adjustments, it was time to load it up and move it out for the big reveal. The team didn't just drop it off. They gathered in force, engines revving to cheer Delynn on as he took his first ride.

While there has been a bit of a learning curve, switching from a traditional pedal bike to a motorized trike takes some practice, Wilson is tackling the challenge with his signature optimism. With his new three-wheeler, the commute to the job he has loved for 36 years is secure.