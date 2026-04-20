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Mild Monday with warm temperatures and sunny skies

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today at 6:12 AM
Published 4:36 AM

If the rain and colder temperatures last week weren't your favorite kind of weather conditions, you are in luck. As we start off the week, we'll climb back into the 70s for the next few afternoons, with clear skies and mostly sunny conditions. A brief hiatus from the stormy weather, however, will come to an end by Wednesday, when we'll return to rain and gusty conditions.

We start off Monday morning with a small freeze, but quickly warm up as the sun rises. A major warm-up will begin this mid-morning and continue into the afternoon, with high-pressure amplifying and returning temperatures to the 70s in the lower valleys. Overnight temperatures will dip into the lower 40s, with mountainous regions slightly above freezing. This pattern will carry over into Tuesday's forecast as well. No major concerns for the next few days, but breezy, wet conditions will return by the middle of the week. No wind concerns, around 15-20 mph in most areas across the region. Little to no precipitation is expected on this mild Monday.

Tuesday afternoon will still bring above-average temperatures, with places along the Snake River Plain reaching the mid- to upper 70s. By Tuesday evening, a major system will move in from the Pacific coast, bringing cooler temperatures and increased rain showers around Eastern Idaho for Wednesday.

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Danielle Mullenix

Danielle is a reporter, multimedia journalist, and fill-in anchor for Local News 8.

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