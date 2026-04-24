The Croc will see you now: 400-Pound Crocodile visits U of U Health for CT Scan

UTAH (KIFI) — After a while, even a crocodile needs a check-up. For Bill, a 61-year-old Siamese crocodile at Utah's Hogle Zoo, a recent trip to the doctor was one appointment he couldn't swim away from.

In early 2025, herpetology experts noticed a concerning change in Bill’s health. The nearly 400-pound reptile was experiencing a decreased appetite, noticeable weight loss, and unusual abdominal bloating.

Concerned for their resident senior reptile, the Hogle Zoo team mobilized for a massive undertaking: transporting the large, armored predator to the University of Utah Health for advanced diagnostic imaging.

According to a Facebook post by Zoo staff, moving a senior crocodile is no small feat.

"Pursuing a transport and CT scan required a significant, highly coordinated effort, calling for expertise across the zoo and carrying inherent risks, particularly for an aging animal like Bill," the zoo shared in a recent update.

To ensure his safety, Bill's care team spent weeks practicing a detailed plan. On the day of the move, it took a team of over 20 people using specialized tools to safely restrain Bill, focusing on controlling his powerful head and body. He was given a mild sedative to keep him calm during the commute.

Courtesy: Utah's Hogle Zoo Facebook

Once at the University of Utah radiology department, Bill became perhaps the most unusual patient of the year. Under the leadership of Dr. Edward Quigley, professor of radiology, the team performed a full-body CT scan.

According to Zoo staff, the scan revealed several gastroliths—stones located in Bill’s stomach.

"Crocodilians naturally swallow stones, both in their natural habitat and in human care, to help with digestion," explains the post. "Given Bill’s age and current condition, the team is thoughtfully weighing the pros and cons of a stone-removal procedure, with decisions guided by his overall well-being and quality of life."

For now, Bill is back at the zoo, and staff says he is recovering well from the excitement. He has been reunited with his habitat mate, Hillary, in the Small Animal Building, where guests can once again visit one of Utah’s most resilient senior residents.