Idaho cow manure pollution bill approved by Senate panel

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Senate panel has approved legislation that's the product of more than 400,000 cows and some 50 million pounds a day of cow manure.

The Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee voted Thursday to send to the full Senate the bill requiring state officials to consider economic ramifications when imposing pollution regulations on farms and ranches, many of which produce cow manure.

The bill is backed by the Idaho Dairymen's Association, Idaho Cattle Association and other agricultural groups.

They say pollution regulations shouldn't force companies out of business.

The legislation follows an unsuccessful attempt by agriculture groups to weaken current standards involving the amount of cow manure allowed on fields.