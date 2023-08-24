Idaho Potato Commission excited for record in US potato exports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Potatoes USA has reported US exports have hit a record high in volume and value.

This happened on a study conducted between July of 2022 and June of this year. Value increased by 19% and volume increased by 4% to those record high's. The value is now at $2.2 billion and the volume has reached up to 3.3 million metric tons.

Idaho continues to be the leading state for producing potatoes. This means out potatoes are the ones that reaching out internationally at record rates. The top countries receiving our potatoes is Canada, Mexico, and Japan.

The Idaho Potato Commission is pleased at this information. While formed back originally in the 1930's to represent Idaho potato farmers, they didn't form a group focused on international affairs until 2010. Since then, the commission has been focused on expanding their potatoes internationally for a better business and economy.

The Idaho Potato Commission is focused on teaching other nations the beauty, nutrition and other benefits of the Idaho potato. They hope other countries are able to pick up on the more than one billion potatoes that Idaho sells each year.