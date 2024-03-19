National Ag Day highlights why agriculture in Idaho is important, ways to support farmers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The temperatures are warming, and the snow is melting away. It is nearly time for farmers to plant again. While most people are thinking about spring break, farmers across the state are wondering how to make this year’s crop successful.



Bryan Searle is the President of the Farm Bureau Federation. He wrote the following in a column titled "Farming is not for the faint of heart."

“Idaho farmers are among the best in the world. They know how to raise a crop and they do that very well. That’s something they have control over. But, they also are at the mercy of the many things they do not control. Agriculture is truly a gamble and farmers and ranchers — to a large degree — roll the dice every year.”

According to a University of Idaho study, one in eight jobs in the Gem State is related to agriculture. In 2022, Idaho ranked third in the nation for total farm-gate revenue, making $11.2 billion.



Today is meant to recognize the hardworking men and women who contribute to American agriculture. On this National Ag Day, show appreciation to the men and women who work the fields and navigate environmental and regulatory obstacles so you can get quality food.

"It never ceases to amaze me what a very simple thank you for feeding me means to the heart of a true farmer rancher," Miller said. "So, as simple as it may sound, thank you for what you do and acknowledgment of what they do goes a very long way."

