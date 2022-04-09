State says Washington’s wolf population grew 16% last year

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s wolf population grew in 2021 for the 13th consecutive year, showing a 16% increase from the previous year. That’s according to a report released Saturday by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. As of Dec. 31, 2021, the agency says there were 206 wolves in 33 packs in Washington. Nineteen of these were successful breeding pairs. This is up from 178 wolves in 29 packs and 16 breeding pairs in the 2020 count. This is a minimum count, so the agency said the actual number of wolves in Washington is higher. Four new packs formed in 2021, in Columbia County, Ferry County, Stevens County, and Chelan County.